Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

UEIC opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $207.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.00 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,872,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 164,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

