Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
Universal Electronics Trading Down 33.0 %
UEIC opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $207.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.00 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $34.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.