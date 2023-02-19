Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($173.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €186.78. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

