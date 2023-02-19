Royal Bank of Canada Trims Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Target Price to $38.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
CLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.48.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
