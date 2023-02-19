Royal Bank of Canada Trims Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Target Price to $38.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

