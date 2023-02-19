Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Polaris worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after buying an additional 76,223 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 2,011.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 66,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

Featured Articles

