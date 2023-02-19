Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,968 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily -