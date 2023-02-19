Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.17 Million Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of MGE Energy worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $72.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

