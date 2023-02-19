Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.56 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,524 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

