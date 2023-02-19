Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.95 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.