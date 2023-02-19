Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of New York Times worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 34,889.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,595 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 659,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

