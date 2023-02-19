Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,649,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after acquiring an additional 158,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,890,000 after acquiring an additional 344,471 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.31.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

