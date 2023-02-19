Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

