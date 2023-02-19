Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after buying an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,596,000 after buying an additional 512,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $111.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

