Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,824 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

