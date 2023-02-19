Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($103.23) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMW stock opened at €99.75 ($107.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of €90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.