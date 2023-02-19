Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 685,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 667,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,735,000 after purchasing an additional 547,857 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

SRPT opened at $124.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.45 and its 200-day moving average is $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $134.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

