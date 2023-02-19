SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.99. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

