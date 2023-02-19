Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $23.67 million and $42,683.51 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00233712 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00106050 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00058908 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000416 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00772528 USD and is up 27.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $35,668.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.