Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.80 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $104.19 million and $2.80 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00215811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,551.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00441753 USD and is up 10.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,134,229.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.