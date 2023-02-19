Seiren Games Network Price Hits $0.0800 on Exchanges (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and $22,511.03 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain."

