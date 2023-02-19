SelfKey Trading 106.7% Higher Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and $102.32 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 106.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.