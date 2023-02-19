ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2 %

NOW opened at $439.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.93 and its 200-day moving average is $418.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 274.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.