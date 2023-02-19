ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $133,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $439.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.38, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

