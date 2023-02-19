SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €9.30 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.30 ($10.00) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.14) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

SGL Carbon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €8.75 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.76 and its 200 day moving average is €7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.66. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €4.65 ($5.00) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($9.55).

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

