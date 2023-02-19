Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 790,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,226,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.74.

ALB opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.26. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

