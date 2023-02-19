Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.76 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in United Rentals by 54.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE URI opened at $461.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $470.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.46.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.