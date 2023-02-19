Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

