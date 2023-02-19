Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $154.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $158.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

