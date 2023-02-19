Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,004 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About eBay

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

