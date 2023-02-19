Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,414 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC opened at $228.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

