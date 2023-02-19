Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,987 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 132,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after buying an additional 87,598 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 80,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.69. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

