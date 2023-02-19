Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of BAH stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.