Shentu Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Shentu has a market cap of $81.10 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00426281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,929.65 or 0.28242953 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 89,895,330 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

