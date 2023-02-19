Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,119 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.26.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

