Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Drops By 7.7%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AABVF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Aberdeen International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

