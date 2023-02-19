Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys Shares of 652 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283,994 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $371.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

