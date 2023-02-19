Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Albemarle by 197.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

