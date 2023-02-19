Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Albemarle by 197.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALB stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.26.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.74.
In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
