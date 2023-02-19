Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFS opened at $111.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

