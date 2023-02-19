Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $291,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

KR stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.