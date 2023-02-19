Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Makes New $202,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Lennar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 602,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

About Lennar

Get Rating

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

