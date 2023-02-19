Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) versus Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Financial Contrast

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sientra has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sientra and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 1 6 0 2.86 Enovis 0 2 7 0 2.78

Valuation & Earnings

Sientra currently has a consensus price target of $51.86, indicating a potential upside of 2,863.27%. Enovis has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Sientra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than Enovis.

This table compares Sientra and Enovis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $80.68 million 0.22 -$62.48 million ($10.90) -0.16 Enovis $3.98 billion 0.86 $71.66 million $0.48 131.85

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Enovis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -76.47% -381.27% -36.56% Enovis 0.94% 4.46% 2.78%

Summary

Enovis beats Sientra on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

