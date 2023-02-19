SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

