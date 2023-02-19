SingularityNET One Day Volume Tops $81.95 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $485.24 million and approximately $81.95 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00216818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.07 or 1.00000446 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002623 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,771.7363875 with 1,204,120,967.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42607945 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $63,193,678.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.