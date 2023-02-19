SingularityNET Price Tops $0.41 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $488.86 million and $74.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00216714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,487.93 or 1.00067029 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,771.7363875 with 1,204,120,967.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42607945 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $63,193,678.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

