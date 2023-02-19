Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 2,852 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

