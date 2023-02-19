Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

Cintas stock opened at $444.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

