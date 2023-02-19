Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,111 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2,071.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 98.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

