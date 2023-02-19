Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,225 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Cameco worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

