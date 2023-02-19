Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 9,057 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 33.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

