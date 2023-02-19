Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $23,770,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 248,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after purchasing an additional 243,592 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,383. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

