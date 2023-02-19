Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,704 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.82.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

